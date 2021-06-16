Women’s Lobby targets women politicians

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Women’s Lobby has provided capacity-building training to more than 200 women who have been adopted by various political parties to contest in the August 12, 2021 general elections. The organisation has also provided capacity-building training to women who are contesting as independent candidates in this year’s elections. Executive director Juliet Chibuta said the organisation decided to conduct the trainings to build the capacity of women aspirants. “We want women to effectively participate as parliamentary and local government candidates,” she said in an interview.

Ms Chibuta said the capacity-building workshops provide an educational and learning platform to the female candidates. She said the female aspirants are trained to prepare them to cope with the challenges that come about in politics. Some of the topics offered to female aspirants are enhancing public speaking, developing media relations and skills, enhancing resource mobilisation, community engagement and mobilisation, strategic leadership skills, leadership qualities and ethics and campaign strategies. Other topics include negotiation skills, civic education, how to effectively mobilise support during this COVID-19 era, women’s rights parliamentary and local government candidates,” she said in an interview.

