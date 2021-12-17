Women ‘take over’police training

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT is happy that women have risen to the occasion and are competing favourably with men in police training, with 668 females against 562 males graduating at Kamfinsa School of Public Order Maintenance. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says the numbers demonstrate commitment by the police service to actualise gender balance in line with the national gender policy.

Mr Mwiimbu was speaking here yesterday during the pass-out parade of 1,228 police constables at Kamfinsa School of Public Order and Maintenance. He said officers should endeavour to adhere to good governance tenets like respect for the rule of law and upholding of human rights. Mr Mwiimbu said officers should be ambassadors of quality service provision because the public is highly expectant. The minister implored the newly-recruited officers to keep off partisan politics as this can facilitate their exit from the service. Mr Mwiimbu said Government will endeavour to motivate security personnel by providing the necessary tools and improve conditions of service. “In return, Government expects police officers to be dedicated to duty, be focused and professional in the execution of their duties,” Mr Mwiimbu said. And Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said the new police recruits are ready to serve the nation after CLICK TO READ MORE