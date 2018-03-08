Women speak out

STAFF REPORTERS, Lusaka, Kitwe

WOMEN have challenged themselves to do more to improve their social, economic and political status because they have the abilities to effectively tackle any challenges.

They have also called for accelerated gender parity for more of them to get in decision-making positions.

The women, including First Lady Esther Lungu, former first ladies Christine Kaseba and Maureen Mwanawasa, financial services expert Beatrice Nkanza, scholar Charity Musamba and director of sport Bessie Chelemu, say women should do more to improve their lives and enhance Zambia’s development programmes.

They said this yesterday in separate interviews with the Zambia Daily Mail on the eve of the International Women’s Day, which is being commemorated under the theme: ‘Time is now: Rural and urban activists, transforming women’s lives’.

Dr Kaseba has advised women to seize available opportunities in the…