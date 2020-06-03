Women set on filling gap in textile

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE Zambia Federation of Associations of Women in Business (ZFAWIB) has invested over K2.5 million to start producing locally made garments to fill the gap in the textile industry.

Executive director Maureen Sumbwe said in an interview yesterday that a factory has been established.

“To help us start making garments, we have acquired industrial sewing machines from Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) worth over K2.5 million on a lease basis,” Ms Sumbwe said.

The sewing machines will be given to ZFAWIB at the expiry of CLICK TO READ MORE