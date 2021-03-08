Women ready: Working together will maximise our potential

PRISCILLA MWILA, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN women are ready to take up the mantle in politics and other high-raking decision-making positions in the country.

Mumbi Phiri of the Patriotic Front, Edith Nawakwi of Forum for Democracy and Development and Heritage Party’s Chishala Kateka say it is time for women to take the lead.

Zambia today celebrates the International Women’s Day, with local women asking for space to show what they are capable of.

Mrs Phiri, PF deputy secretary general, said in an interview yesterday that women are usually discouraged from joining politics because of high levels of cyberbullying.

She said in some instances, women also lack support from CLICK TO READ MORE