Women peacekeepers in conflict zones

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

THE price of war and the value of peace is something a United Nations (UN) peacekeeper knows all too well.

Familiar also to a peacekeeper is the disruption at personal, community and national level that results from war.

Captain Belinda Zimba has been serving in the Central African Republic (CAR) as a UN peacekeeper and as part of the fifth Zambia Battalion (ZAMBATT V) mission to the country since January 13 this year and now knows first-hand the brutal realities of war.

“It has given me the experience of how economically, physically and even emotionally disturbing it is for people in a country where there is war,” Captain Zimba shares.

Tomorrow officially marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, which is set aside annually to salute individuals like Captain Zimba who have served as military, police or civilians in UN peacekeeping operations.

The day also honours those who have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag since 1948.

This year alone marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping and carries the theme ‘Women in peacekeeping – A key to peace’, which is meant to highlight the sacrifice and service of female peacekeepers like Captain Zimba.

Zambia has a deployment record of 917 troops to the CAR mission as of March 2020 in the Central African Republic (CAR), which has an ongoing civil war involving government, rebels and CLICK TO READ MORE