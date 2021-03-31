Women partner on COVID guidelines adherance

FRANCIS LUNGU, Mongu

WITH support from Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf), women in Western Province have joined campaigns to sensitise people on the importance of adhering to the health guidelines put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

PSAf is running awareness programmes in Mongu and Kaoma districts through a project dubbed “Amplifying citizens’ voices to push for accountability in the COVID-19 response in Zambia”.

One of the women’s groups, Limulunga La Makuwa Craft Women’s Club, is conducting sensitisation meetings, especially among women and youths who seem to take the pandemic as a myth.

Some people are not adhering to any of the COVID-19 preventive health guidelines set CLICK TO READ MORE