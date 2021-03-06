Women of influence speak out

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

WOMEN should use available opportunities to work hard, compete favourably and achieve milestones because nothing will be given to them on a silver platter, some women of influence have said.

Former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa said in an interview yesterday that women should use International Women’s Day celebrations on Monday to introspect and reflect on their contributions to the country.

Dr Mwanawasa said this will enable them to identify ways of doing things better.

This year’s celebrations are themed, ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. CLICK