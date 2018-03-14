Women need more land – Wina

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says Government is formulating effective land tenure policies and legal reforms which take into account prevailing customs and practices among nations to improve modern land administration.

Mrs Wina said the limited number of women in decision-making positions and control over land usage has contributed to low agricultural productivity among nations.

She was delivering a keynote address to the 62nd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York yesterday.