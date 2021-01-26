Women major murder victims, say police

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

OF 22 murder cases Zambia recorded in the fourth quarter of last year, 17 of the victims were women, three men and two children, police statistics have revealed.

The 22 killings are a reduction by three from the 25 documented in the third quarter of 2020.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 917 from 7,640 noted in the third quarter, to 8,557.

Ms Katongo said 1,723 juveniles were abused countrywide of which 1,298 were girls and 425 boys.

Ms Katongo said 5,121 women and 1,713 men were