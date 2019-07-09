Women in aquafarming success story

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

GILDAH Chilongo, a chief accountant at Ndola City Council (NCC), is one of the 200 women who were recently trained in fish farming at Mwekera National Aquaculture Research and Development Centre (NARDC) in Kitwe.

Based on the knowledge she acquired from the four-month training at NARDC, Ms Chilongo is now able to make a minimum of K16,000 every month from her aquaculture business.

Ms Chilongo makes fish sausages, solar dried salted fish, smoked fish and fish fillets which she supplies to her customers within and outside Ndola.

“The month I came back home from the training, I constructed my own small choker kiln, and the money I made from making smoked fish, my business replaced my salary,” she says.

"Right now, I am now supplying various fish products to my customers and I have also trained all my friends."