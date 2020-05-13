Women few in public sector – Zulu

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should carry out a comparative assessment to ascertain why women hold less than 50 percent of public sector management positions, Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has said.

The 2018 ‘Women in Management Positions in the Public Sector in Zambia’ report has revealed that out of 56 permanent secretaries, 15 are females, and from 12 deputy permanent secretaries, only two are women, while out of 344 directors, 103 are females, and only 722 women out of 2,319 held positions of head of departments.

PMRC executive director Bernadette Zulu said the statistics are worrying for a country that aims to close the gender gap that exists between men and