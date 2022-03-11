Women account for 50 % of agricultural workforce in eastern, southern African countries

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

AS THE climate crisis takes a toll on the economy, some women in agriculture have risen to stem the tide in a bid to create a green economy, thereby combating negative effects of climate change. Specialising in honey production, Katherine Milling is one woman who has adopted an environmental protection approach in her bee-farming business. Ms Milling is just one of the many women in Zambia that are earning a living through farming. As a matter of fact, research shows that women account for approximately 43 percent of the agricultural labour force in developing countries. Women further account for 50 percent of the agricultural workforce in most eastern and southern African countries. With agricultural development being identified to be the most powerful tool to end extreme poverty and enhance economic growth, women’s contribution to sustainable economic growth cannot be over-emphasised. This year’s International Women’s Day was aptly being celebrated under the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

The theme is centred on “recognising the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.” Having come to Zambia in 2014 as a Peace Corps volunteer, Ms Milling, who is Nature’s Nectar Zambia co-founder, says she was exposed to traditional ways of beekeeping and immediately became interested in working with farmers to gain more valuable and reliable access to the market.

However, after seeing how destructive traditional bee farming was, she was motivated her to create a more sustainable solution that brings value to farmers and protects the environment. “As Nature’s Nectar Zambia, we want to ensure that bee keeping can be a practice in Zambia for CLICK TO READ MORE