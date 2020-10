NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A 62-YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe’s Kamatipa has been stoned to death by a mob allegedly orchestrated by her two sons on suspicion she was practising witchcraft.

Police have identified the two suspects as Mwenya Kasongo and Chilufya Kasongo, who are on the run.

The woman, Anna Mutale, was killed on Sunday around 18:00 hours.

