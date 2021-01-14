Woman starves baby to death, escapes custodial sentence

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE Kitwe High Court has sentenced a 32-year-old woman to 18 months simple imprisonment for negligently starving her six-months-old baby to death.

The sentence will, however, be suspended for 24 months, which means Beatrice Kokai should not commit a similar offence within the jail term.

This is in a case Kokai was charged with one count of manslaughter.

Between May 31 and June 1 last year, in Kitwe, Kokai caused the death of Liswaniso Moonga, her son.

Facts in the case presented by State advocate Boniface Tembo are that Kokai, on May 30 last year, had a dispute with her husband, George Moonga.

After the altercation, Kokai left her matrimonial home at Mbewe farm in Kalulushi district around 18:00 hours and started walking to