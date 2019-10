NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

AFTER sustaining life-threatening burns while rescuing her 10-month-old baby from a house inferno, a Kitwe mother has lost the infant, which succumbed to the injuries.

Enesi Chibwata, of Buchi Township, braved a raging fire which engulfed the house to rescue her baby, Christine, who was sleeping.