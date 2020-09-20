Woman regrets sending hubby to school

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A BROKEN-HEARTED woman has decided to divorce her husband whom she sponsored to go back to school, alleging that he has become a womaniser.

Queen Phiri, 60, of Mtendere Township, told the Boma Local Court that her husband, Isaac Kaleye, 50, had multiple affairs with other women whom he sometimes spent time with at the couple’s house.

Facts before the court were that the couple got married in 1995 and has three children together.

“All was well in our marriage, my husband stopped working at some point. Initially he had stopped school in Grade Eight. In 2016 I took him back to school until he completed Grade 12. Later I paid for him to study auto mechanics,” Phiri said.

She said later Kaleye found a job but did not bother to start providing for the family. CLICK TO READ MORE