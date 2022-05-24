Woman pulls life out of hubby

CHAMBO NG’UNI, MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Kabwe, Chipata

A 21-YEAR-OLD man of Nangoma has died after his wife allegedly pulled and squeezed his genitals in self-defence during a fight. It is believed that Chrispine Kandela picked up a fight with his 19-year-old wife, Annie Mweemba, around 01:00 hours after he returned home from a drinking spree. Central Province acting commanding officer Dennis Moola said attempts by Mr Kandela's mother, Esther, to stop the fight failed. Mr Moola said as Mr Kandela allegedly kept beating his wife, she reached out for his genitals and squeezed them. "Even with his mother's involvement, the fight did not end and his wife