NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A 28-year-old woman of Nakonde has been arrested for allegedly trafficking her 13-year-old daughter to Tanzania where the girl was made to work as a maid.

Gertrude Nachivula of Katozi village in Chief Waitwika's area was given TZS5,000 (K30) to buy lotion by a Tanzanian agent only known as Mama Nice before her daughter was taken away.