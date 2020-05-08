Woman loses over K120,000 entrusted to prophet

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman of Makeni in Lusaka has allegedly been swindled out of over K122,000 by her church leader who asked to pray for her share of the money raised from the sale of a family house.

But Prophet Evaristo Siazwela says he put the money in his vehicle and does not know how it went missing.

The incident happened on March 15 last year on Lusaka’s Cairo Road between 14:00 hours and 19:00 hours.

However, the matter was only reported to police on Wednesday this week after efforts to make the "man of God" pay back the money failed.