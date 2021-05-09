Woman killed over affair with ex

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A WOMAN in Chililabombwe has died after she was allegedly beaten by her husband, who accused her of having an affair with her former husband.

Priscilla Kashingu, 26, of Kawama Township, was allegedly beaten to death by John Mwelwa.

The incident happened on April 30 this year at their home and she died three days later after being taken to the hospital.

Kashingu did not go to the police station to obtain a police report.

However, alert police officers intercepted funeral proceedings and demanded that a post-mortem be