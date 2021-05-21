Woman jailed for selling voters cards

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Chipata

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman of Kalongwezi Extension Township in Chipata district has been convicted and fined K10,000 for attempting to sell five voters’ cards at K100 each. The convict will serve a seven-month jail term if she fails to pay the fine before May 25 this year.

Tanaka Ibrahim appeared before Chipata resident magistrate Betty Mwiinga on one count of offering to sell voters’ cards contrary to section 87(1) (d) of the Electoral Process Act number 35 of 2016. Particulars of the offence are that on April 29 this year, Ibrahim offered to sell five voters’ cards to Zuberi Muthalika. The convict admitted to the charge when the matter came up for plea on Wednesday this week.

On the fateful day, police officers in Chipata received a tip from some members of the public that unknown people in Kalongwezi Township were selling voters’ cards. When they went to the township, officers found Ibrahim and her friend, Jemima Musonda, with five cards bearing CLICK TO READ MORE