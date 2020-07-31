Woman jailed 5 years for stoning child

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Ndola, Chipata

A WOMAN who assaulted a four-year-old boy who trespassed on her home in Ndola’s Ndeke Township on New Year’s Day has been sentenced to five years simple imprisonment.

The Ndola Magistrate’s Court found Madrine Numwa, 40, an MTN employee, guilty of assault on a child.

When the matter came up yesterday, Magistrate Changa Chitabo convicted Numwa after the State proved its case

beyond reasonable doubt against her.

In mitigation, Numwa told the court that she was a first offender who was remorseful for her actions and that she

was a breadwinner who had a child to look after.

But Magistrate Chitabo said he had considered the mitigation of the convict and that Numwa was a first offender.

