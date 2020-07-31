PRISCILLA CHIPULU, MAYENGO NYIRENDA
Ndola, Chipata
A WOMAN who assaulted a four-year-old boy who trespassed on her home in Ndola’s Ndeke Township on New Year’s Day has been sentenced to five years simple imprisonment.
The Ndola Magistrate’s Court found Madrine Numwa, 40, an MTN employee, guilty of assault on a child.
When the matter came up yesterday, Magistrate Changa Chitabo convicted Numwa after the State proved its case
beyond reasonable doubt against her.
In mitigation, Numwa told the court that she was a first offender who was remorseful for her actions and that she
was a breadwinner who had a child to look after.
But Magistrate Chitabo said he had considered the mitigation of the convict and that Numwa was a first offender.
Woman jailed 5 years for stoning child
