Woman fights for children’s house

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

A DIVORCEE has dragged her former husband to court asking him to vacate the house the court earlier ruled was for children.

Precious Chifuta, 35, sued Allan Muvula, 42, asking the court to order her husband to vacate the house for her children.

The two, who divorced last year, have five children together.

Chifuta explained that the court decided to allocate the house to their children after they were granted divorce.

She said she is surprised that her husband has moved in the house with his new wife which is against the court order.

Chifuta said she doesn’t want her former husband to live in the house with his new wife, because the house is meant for their children only. CLICK TO READ MORE