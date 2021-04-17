Woman feels light after 10kg tumour removal

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

A 51-YEAR-OLD woman of Luanshya from whose body doctors at Ndola Teaching Hospital successfully removed a 9.6 kilogramme tumour is feeling better after many

years of agonising with the abdominal growth.Speaking from her hospital bed in an interview yesterday,Catherine Mulenga said before the tumour was removed from

her belly, she struggled to do chores and could not eat.“Eating and walking were a problem. I would feel full even just after eating a slice of bread

or a small portion of food,” she said.Ms Mulenga said before she was advised by a doctor from a private hospital to go to Ndola Teaching Hospital for specialist

medical attention, she visited several private health facilities on the Copperbelt.She said her stomach kept growing every day and reached a stage where she could feel

like it was bursting.The single mother of one said on March 25 this year,Hospital examined her and recommended an operation to remove the giant tumour from

her belly.With the over eight-houroperation successfully conducted on Tuesday at the hospital, Ms Mulenga now feels better and cannot wait to be

discharged so that she can go back home in Luanshya’s Roan Township.“I want to thank the doctors here [Ndola Teaching Hospital],they are very organised and

really helpful,” she said.And lead surgeon Kazuma Seke urged residents of Copperbelt Province to access CLICK TO READ MORE