MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman of Chongwe has been arrested in Katete for allegedly stealing a one-week-old baby from her step-mother.

And a riot erupted in Chipata’s Mchini township on Thursday after a six-year-old girl was reported to have been defiled and strangled to death by a local man.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/