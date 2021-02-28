Woman ditched for being illiterate

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A HEARTBROKEN woman has regretted providing for her husband when he was jobless following his decision to divorce her now that he has a job.

Virginia Lungu, 27, of Chipata Township complained in the M,atero Local Court that she sacrificed her meagre resources from her job as a maid to feed him while he stayed home.

Lungu said her husband ,Mathias Phiri, 31, ditched her on grounds that she was illiterate and allegedly went on to impregnate a teacher.

Lungu was testifying in a matter in which Phiri sued her for divorce. The couple got married in 2013 and