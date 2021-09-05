Woman disappears with K40,000

GILCHRIST MUSOLO

Lusaka

A WOMAN of Nangoma in Mumbwa District is on run after stealing K36,470 from a local businessman, Francis Mwete, who operates an Airtel booth where she has been working.

Doreen Njovu made way with K36,470 cash after tricking her work-mate, Rejoice Fyebo, that she had gone to

the toilet when the two were about to change shifts.

That is how she disappeared and switched off her phone.

He said when the matter was reported to police on August 13, it was noticed that she had still not returned for work.

Central Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Donald Mwandila said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“It’s unfortunate that the complainant feels like justice has delayed, otherwise officers have launched a manhunt,

the suspect will definitely be apprehended one of these days,” Mr Mwandila said.

It is believed that Njovu was influenced to steal from her supervisor by a boyfriend, who had been frequenting the booth. CLICK