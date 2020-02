PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A WOMAN of Ndola has died during an all-night prayer meeting.

The 32-year-old woman, identified as Cecilia Kangwa, died around 04:00 hours yesterday at Christ the King Ministries International Church.

According to Charles Mumba, who oversees the church, Ms Kangwa was heard confessing and asking for forgiveness before she died.