Woman denies stealing 3 children

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

A WOMAN of Ndola, who allegedly recently stole three children from her employer in Chifubu Township, has pleaded not guilty to the offence of child stealing.

This is in a case Mary Nakamba, 38, who appeared before the Ndola Magistrate’s Court yesterday, is charged with child stealing.

When the case came up for plea before Magistrate Brian Simachela, Nakamba pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Nakamba told the court that she had no intentions of hurting the CLICK TO READ MORE