Woman demands K2.5m from Levy Hospital over induced labour

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WOMAN of Lusaka is demanding over K2.5 million damages from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital after medical personnel at the facility conducted a normal child delivery procedure, allegedly against her wish, leading to the death of her baby after suffocating.

Brenda Bwembya has accused the hospital and a doctor at the institution of professional misconduct owing to their decision to allow for an induced labour delivery procedure instead of a caesarean section considering that the baby in the womb was in breech position.

With breech deliveries, there is a higher risk for the baby to get stuck in the birth canal and for the baby’s oxygen supply through the umbilical cord to get cut off.

Mrs Bwembya states that owing to alleged professional negligence by medical personnel, she suffered a raptured uterus during