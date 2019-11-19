Woman collapses at bus station

A FIVE-year-old boy is stranded at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) after his mother collapsed at Intercity Bus Terminus on Friday, and is lying unconscious in the health facility.

The boy is spending nights in one of the offices at the hospital’s police post.

UTH spokesperson Natalie Mashikolo has named the woman as Gloria Malama.

"On Friday, around 13:00 hours, a mother, in an unconscious state, was brought in by two well-wishers