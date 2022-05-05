Woman charged for burning rival

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A WOMAN of Ndola has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm after she allegedly poured hot water on private parts of her husband's lover. Lucy Tembo, 29, allegedly committed the offence on March 27 this year. When the matter came up before Ndola senior resident magistrate Peggy Banda, Tembo said she understood the charge. Magistrate Banda adjourned the case to May 18 for mention while awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions because the matter can only be tried by the High Court. According to the victim's relatives, the incident happened after she went to confront Tembo. When she reached Tembo's house, the two had a bitter exchange of words. Tembo later allegedly got a pot of hot water and poured it on the victim's body. But Tembo's relatives said the incident was an accident because she did not