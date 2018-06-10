Woman brings lover in matrimonial home

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman of Kabanana township has been chased from her matrimonial home by her two stepdaughters after she allegedly sneaked her boyfriend into her late husband’s house.

Rosemary Mulenga, 17, also of Kabanana told the court her mother had lost respect and was bringing different boyfriends to her late father’s house.

“Last time, she brought a man named Moses and said he wants to marry her. My younger sister and I could not condone that, no wonder we chased her out of our late father’s matrimonial home,” she said.

Rosemary told the court that her stepmother was at one point caught in adultery with a neighbour and