Woman bites off rapist’s lips, tongue

June 13, 2018
1 Min Read

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka
AN ALLEGED rapist is nursing wounds in hospital after his victim bit off his lips and tongue during the ordeal in Kawambwa.William Chilambwe, 31, of Mutofwe Village in Chief Munkanta’s area allegedly attempted to kiss the woman during rape but she sank her teeth into his lips and tongue.
The incident happened on Saturday around 21:00 hours in Mutofwe Village, few metres from the woman’s home. She was allegedly returning from a drinking spree.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

