Woman begs for spiritual cleansing

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

A WOMAN of Choma sparked emotions in the Magistrate’s Court when she begged that her 15-year-old grandson the social welfare department found to have a psychological stealing disorder be taken for spiritual cleansing or prayers because he seems to be possessed.

According to social welfare probation officer Elizabeth Nshimbi, the boy, who is appearing in court for house-breaking and theft for the second time this year, has a psychological disorder called compulsive stealing (kleptomania).

This is in a case the juvenile is jointly charged with another 13-year-old boy with five counts of house-breaking and