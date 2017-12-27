Woman accused of killing husband goes to High Court

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A THIRTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka accused of stabbing her husband to death in his sleep has been committed to the High Court for trial.

When the matter came up yesterday, Magistrate Kenneth Mulife told Grace Chanda that he was in receipt of instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to commit her to the High Court for trial.

"I forthwith commit you to the High Court for summary trial where you will appear during the next session. The DPP, the registrar of the High Court and the legal aid board have been informed accordingly," magistrate Mulife said.