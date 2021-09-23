Woman, 62, acquitted at last

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Ndola High Court has acquitted a 62-year-old woman who was sentenced to one year six months simple imprisonment for trespassing at her former son-in-law’s house and stealing K1,750 with the help of her grandson. The money Alesya Ngulube allegedly stole belongs to her former son-in-law’s wife, Harriet Mwaba. Ngulube was charged with criminal trespass and theft. She was alleged to have trespassed on the premises of Able Mwaba, her former son-in-law, with intent to steal, last November.

She was reported to have stolen K1,750 belonging to Mrs Mwaba and was found guilty and convicted. During trial, Ngulube's 12-year-old grandson narrated that the convict sent him to steal money from his father's house. And Mr Mwaba testified that from the time he divorced Ngulube's daughter, he never had peace. After trial, Ndola magistrate Brian Simachela convicted Ngulube after the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. In his findings, Mr Simachela established that Ngulube trespassed on Mr Mwaba's residence and that she sent her grandson to steal the money. He also noted that it was not the first time Ngulube was trespassing at her former son-in-law's house, as the local court had earlier issued a restraining order to stop her from frequenting his house. In mitigation, Ngulube, who had difficulties explaining, apologised for committing the offences. But Mr Simachela condemned Ngulube for her behaviour, saying