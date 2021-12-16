Witness saw Nsama falling but didn’t see shooter

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WITNESS has testified seeing State prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka falling to the ground after being shot, but could not spot the person who fired the fatal bullet. Amos Banda, a security guard at the Ministry of Works and Supply, told the Lusaka High Court yesterday that he found Mr Chipyoka’s body lying in a restaurant next to the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) offices. Mr Banda was testifying in case a police constable, Fanwell Nyundu, 25, is accused of shooting dead Mr Chipyoka and a United Party for National Development Development (UPND) sympathiser, Joseph Kaunda, during a fracas in December last year. On December 23, 2020, Nyundu allegedly murdered Mr Chipyoka and Mr Kaunda. Mr Chipyoka and Mr Kaunda were allegedly killed as police officers dispersed UPND supporters who had gathered at the Zambia Police headquarters to offer solidarity to their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, who at the time was in the opposition. When the matter came up for trial yesterday, Mr Banda said on the material day he reported for at work by 07:55 hours. “I noticed a crowd of people standing next to the presidential burial site and the British High Commission. “I proceeded and asked my friends what was happening and I was told that the people who had gathered were UPND supporters offering solidarity to their president,” he said. Mr Banda said the gathering was peaceful at that time, but later around 08:00 hours, the mob started chanting. “Police then started to disperse them and tear smoke was fired. My colleague who works for the Ministry of Transport and Communications decided to go home. I decided to escort him, and as we reached the NPA buildings gate, we could smell the tear smoke,” Mr Banda said. He said during this period, there was heavy presence of police. “While on my way, I saw people crying, and upon checking, we found a body lying by the restaurant,” Mr Banda said. In cross-examination, Mr Banda told the court that he saw a person falling down to the ground but did not see the one who shot the victim. And a soldier stationed at the Ministry of Defence office also testified how he heard gunshots as CLICK TO READ MORE