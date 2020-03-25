Witness in self-quarantine

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A STATE witness who was supposed to testify in a case former Zambia Airforce Commander Eric Chimese is charged with abuse of authority failed to appear in court because he is under self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Senior State advocate Gamaliel Zimba told Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda that one of the witnesses lined up to testify was under self-isolation following his travel history.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/