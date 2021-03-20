Witness identifies suspect in murder of pupil

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A 19-YEAR-OLD former Twin Palm Secondary School pupil was positively identified during a parade as one of the suspects who allegedly beat to death a learner at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School.

A Judge heard yesterday that Elvis Nsokolo was fingered from an 11-member parade as one of the people who allegedly participated in beating 17-year-old Ryan Phiri.

This is in a case four Twin Palm Secondary School Grade 12 school leavers are accused of beating Ryan to death. Ryan was a Grade 12 pupil at Kabulonga Secondary School.

Nsokolo and three other juveniles are charged with the murder of Ryan on December 4 last year.

On the material day, it is alleged that the four