NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD student at Zambia Catholic University in Kalulushi has testified in the Kitwe High Court how she and the late Copperbelt University lecturer Maxillian Mainza heard a knock on the window of the vehicle they were in while having sex.

This is in a case in which Chiluba Mwale, 24, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and rape.