With or without UPND, polls go on – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will not allow the postponement of the July 26 Lusaka mayoral by-election as is being instigated by the United Party for National Development (UPND).The head of State said if the UPND is not ready for the by-election, it should just withdraw from the race rather than claim that there is political violence.

“UPND is on record urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia to postpone the elections, we shall not allow that.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/