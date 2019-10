CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A TRADITIONAL healer of Chainda in Lusaka has been taken to court for allegedly strangling to death his ex-girlfriend’s son, an act believed to be out of rage against the breakup with the victim’s mother.

This is in a case Blackford Phiri, 59, is charged with murder.

It is alleged that on September 10 this year in Lusaka, Phiri murdered five-year-old Justine Mvula.