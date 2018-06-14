Witchcraft hunt ends in cultural heritage

STEVEN MVULA and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

SOCIAL media speculation on introduction of a degree programme in witchcraft at the University of Zambia (UNZA) is misinformation on well-intended studies in Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), the institution has said.And chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed as untrue the social media reports that UNZA plans to introduce a witchcraft course.

Social media is abuzz with stories that UNZA has received US$340,000 from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to introduce a degree programme in witchcraft.