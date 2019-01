JACK ZIMBA, Siavonga

GOVERNMENT officials in Siavonga have bowed to pressure from villagers in Chimata village in Chief Sinadambwe’s area to allow a witch-hunt at a “haunted” public school.

Moonga Middle Basic School remains closed one week after Government schools re-opened for the first term because about 20 pupils have been behaving in a strange manner, as if possessed by evil powers http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/