CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WITCH doctor and a farmer of Lusaka appeared in court yesterday for allegedly killing a Zambia National Service colonel’s wife whose body was found at a graveyard in Kabangwe last month.

This is in a case Abu Phiri, 29, a witch doctor of 10 Miles in Lusaka, and Saviour Daka, 30, a farmer of Eight Miles, are accused of murdering the 42-year-old woman.