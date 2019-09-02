Wind of development blowing on Kalumbila

DERRICK SILIMINA, Kalumbila

THE changing face of Lumwana, formerly a little known rural district, attests to how the mining industry is slowly transforming the new copperbelt in the North-Western Province.

The three chiefdoms of Mumena, Mukumbi and Matebo in Kalumbila district recently witnessed the handover of expanded schools, newly-built school toilets and teachers’ houses, as well as the empowerment of women clubs – projects which will support human development and also create livelihoods for the poor and vulnerable.

Barrick Lumwana Mine, the firm that sponsored the projects, handed over the seven community projects which will be operated by Government and the local population to beneficiary communities in Kalumbila recently.

Spurred by the Barrick Sustainable Development Policy (BSDP), whose goal is to create long-term value for all its stakeholders, the company has invested more than US$13 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR) works over the last 10 years.