Wina talks tough

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina is disappointed with low levels of production in the agriculture sector in Mitete despite the district receiving adequate subsidised inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Mrs Wina also regrets that the Food Reserve Agency does not buy any maize from the area.

She has directed relevant authorities in the district to effectively coordinate farming activities.

Mrs Wina was speaking when she met district administration officials at Muyondoti Secondary School.

She is further disappointed that despite the district having already received farming inputs