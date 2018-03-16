Wina speaks for girl-child

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE World Bank, International Labour Organisation and United Nations Children’s Fund have commended Zambia for its commitment to promoting girl-child education and empowering women in rural areas.

And Vice-President Inonge Wina has urged United Nations member states to accelerate efforts in ending child and forced marriages.

World Bank Group vice-pres ident for human development Keith Hansen said empowering women and girls is the smartest thing to do for all countries.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/